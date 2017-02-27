DGAP-News: Nordex Group obtains large-scale project in the United States (english)

9:58a.m.

First follow-up order from Safe Harbor transaction



Hamburg, 27 February 2017. The Nordex Group has received an order to install 95 turbines in the 3 MW class in the United States. The project is the first follow-up order from a Safe Harbor transaction agreed upon with a major international power supplier at the end of last year. Thanks to choosing the Safe Harbor solution, the customer will obtain a higher tax benefit which was valid in 2016.

The manufacturer will be supplying 95 turbines with a nominal capacity of 3 MW each and a rotor diameter of 125 metres. This type of turbine is designed for the site conditions prevailing and for medium wind speeds. Nordex will install the turbines on 87.5 metre tubular steel towers.

The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed around 20 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets. In 2015 Nordex and Acciona Windpower generated combined revenues of EUR 3.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of around 5,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 3.6 MW class, which are tailor- made for the market requirements in developed and emerging markets.

