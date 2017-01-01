DGAP-Adhoc: mutares sells EUPEC Germany (english)

10:50a.m.

mutares sells EUPEC Germany

15-Feb-2017 / 16:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

mutares has sold EUPEC Germany, a non-operating company that owns a concrete weight coating plant for gas pipelines in Mukran, Germany, for EUR 19.5m to the Malaysian Wasco Group which will utilize the plant for the "Nord Stream 2" project. Through earn-out payments until 2019, the purchase price can rise up to EUR 32m in total.

The operating business of EUPEC France, which generated revenues of EUR 72m and operating earnings of EUR 13m in 2015 by coating oil and gas pipelines, remains a part of the mutares Group. EUPEC France was hit by the downturn of the oil and gas market in 2016, but expects for 2017 a stabilization in a slightly growing market.

