AT&T, CWA Reach Tentative Deal Covering Former DIRECTV Employees In Four States

9:22a.m.

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) said Friday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America or CWA in negotiations covering CWA-represented former DIRECTV field services employees in four states.



The agreement covers nearly 280 employees in Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico and Oregon, and will place the employees into an appendix to an existing labor contract.

In addition to this agreement, AT&T has reached, and union-represented employees ratified, 17 different labor agreements in 2016 and 2017 collectively covering over 61,000 employees. That includes 10 agreements covering nearly 7,800 former DIRECTV employees.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

