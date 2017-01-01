Kohl`s Corp. Reveals 15% Retreat In Q4 Profit

7:19a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl`s Corp. (KSS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line dropped to $252 million, or $1.44 per share. This was lower than $296 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $6.21 billion. This was down from $6.39 billion last year.

Kohl`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $252 Mln. vs. $296 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $6.21 Bln vs. $6.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.8%

