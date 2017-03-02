DeVos Nomination Clears Procedural Hurdle In Senate

02/03/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's nomination of charter school advocate and Republican mega-donor Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Friday.

The Senate voted 52 to 48 to limit debate on DeVos' nomination, setting up a final vote on her confirmation on Monday.



The vote came down strictly along party lines, with Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, both voting in favor of the cloture motion despite indicating they intend to vote against DeVos' confirmation.

Both Collins and Murkowski, who are seen as moderate Republicans, have expressed concerns about DeVos' support for school voucher programs.

All of the other Senate Republicans after expected to vote in favor of DeVos, likely resulting in a 50-50 tie and requiring Vice President Mike Pence to vote to confirm her nomination.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urged Republicans to reconsider their support for DeVos, calling her "one of the worst nominees that has ever been brought before this body for a Cabinet position."

