Tethys Petroleum Limited: New Director Appointment

02/03/17

January 20, 2017 Tethys Petroleum Press Release (TSX: TPL, LSE:TPL)

New Director Appointment

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS - Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Medgat Kumar to the Board of Directors of the Company effective today.

Medgat Kumar is the owner and Director of Petro Impex Trade LLP. Petro Impex Trade LLP is a Kazakhstan based company whose primary activities are trading of crude oil and petroleum products, oil refining and terminals businesses.



About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

