Macy's Jumps On Report Of Takeover Talks With Hudson's Bay

02/03/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher in the previous session, shares of Macy's (M) have seen some further upside during trading on Friday. Macy's is currently up by 5.2 percent after reaching its best intraday level in a month.



The jump by Macy's comes after the Wall Street Journal reported Saks Fifth Avenue parent Hudson's Bay is in talks to acquire the department store chain.

