Feb 04, 12:44 p.m., New York
Amazon US0231351067

Amazon Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative

02/03/17

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Amazon (AMZN) have climbed off their worst levels but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Friday. Amazon is currently down by 3.5 percent after ending the previous session at a nearly four-month closing high.

The initial pullback by Amazon came after the online retail giant reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but missed revenue estimates and provided disappointing guidance.

