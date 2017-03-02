Amazon Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative

02/03/17

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Amazon (AMZN) have climbed off their worst levels but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Friday. Amazon is currently down by 3.5 percent after ending the previous session at a nearly four-month closing high.



Advertisement

The initial pullback by Amazon came after the online retail giant reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but missed revenue estimates and provided disappointing guidance.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



