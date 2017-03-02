Crude Oil Rises On U.S.-Iran Tensions; Rig Count Jumps Again

02/03/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Friday morning amid mounting tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Traders also considered the tug of war between OPEC and non-OPEC nations regarding the global supply glut.

March U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled 29 cents higher at $53.83 a barrel. The contract was up about 1 percent for the week.



In retaliation for a recent ballistic missile test, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed a new wave of sanctions against Iran.

President Donald Trump indicated he would not be as kind to Iran as his predecessor.

"Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!" Trump said in a post on Twitter early Friday.

Meanwhile, U.S. energy companies continued to ramp up production.

Baker Hughes said the U.S. rig count jumped for the 13th week in 14. Drillers added 17 rigs to 583, the most since October 2015.

In economic news, the U.S. generated 227,000 new jobs in January to mark the biggest gain in four months, the Labor Department said this morning. The unemployment rate rose to 4.8% as more Americans were looking for work.

Hourly wages rose 0.1% to $26 an hour. Over the past 12 months wages have climbed 2.5%, a solid increase after years of stagnant wages.

