Trump Begins Effort To Eliminate Financial Regulations

02/03/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off an effort to roll back regulations enacted after the 2008 financial crisis, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Friday.

Trump signed an order calling for a review of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was enacted in 2010 in an effort to prevent another financial meltdown.

The order reportedly instructs the heads of regulatory agencies to provide input on changes to the law, which critics claim has stifled economic growth.

A second order Trump signed would reportedly halt the implementation of a rule requiring retirement account advisers to act in the best interests of their clients.



"Today we're signing core principles for regulating the United States financial system," Trump said at the signing. "It doesn't get much better than that, right?"

The signing of the executive orders came after Trump held a meeting with several top corporate executives, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan (JPM), Mary Barra of General Motors (GM), and Doug McMillon of Walmart (WMT).

In remarks ahead of the meeting, Trump said there was no one better to tell him about the Dodd-Frank Act than Dimon.

"We expect to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank, because, frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine that have nice businesses that can't borrow money," Trump said.

He added, "They just can't get any money because the banks just won't let them borrow because of the rules and regulations in Dodd-Frank."

However, Trump is likely to face substantial resistance from Democrats, and many of the proposed changes to Dodd-Frank will require congressional action.

"The President's attempts to repeal Wall Street reform will be met with a Democratic firewall in Congress," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Schumer also accused Trump of hypocrisy by looking to eliminate regulations after campaigning on a promise to rein in Wall Street.

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

