Pence Breaks Tie To Confirm DeVos As Education Secretary

1:41p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an historic move, Vice President Mike Pence voted Tuesday to break a tie in the Senate and confirm charter school advocate and Republican mega-donor Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary.

Pence joined with most Senate Republicans to confirm DeVos by a vote of 51 to 50, marking the first time a vice president's vote was needed to approve a Cabinet secretary.

All of the Senate Democrats voted against DeVos along with moderate GOP Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.



Advertisement

Ahead of the vote, Democrats spoke on the Senate floor for 24 hours in protest of DeVos but were unable to convince any other Republicans to switch sides.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., argued that the confirmation of DeVos would reverse the trend toward a national school board and restore local control of public schools.

"Under her leadership, there will be no Washington mandates for Common Core, for teacher evaluation, or for vouchers," Alexander said.

"She has been a leader in the movement for public charter schools - the most successful reform of public education during the last thirty years," he added. "And she has worked tirelessly to help low-income children have more choices of better schools."

Meanwhile, Democrats, teachers unions, and other liberal groups staunchly opposed the nomination of DeVos, accusing her of seeking to undermine public schools.

Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the education committee, criticized DeVos' vision for education as deeply at odds with parents, students, and families across the country.

Republicans reportedly received tens of thousands of calls and emails from constituents who opposed DeVos but largely remained entrenched in their support for President Donald Trump's nominee.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



