Japan Current Account Data Due On Wednesday

5:47p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release December numbers for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1,183.3 billion yen, down from 1,115.5 billion yen in November. The trade balance is tipped to show a surplus of 751.1 billion yen, up from 313.4 billion yen a month earlier.



Japan also will see January figures for bank lending; in December, bank lending was up 2.6 percent on year - both overall, and excluding trusts.

Taiwan will see January figures for consumer and wholesale prices. CPI is expected to rise 2.02 percent on year after gaining 1.7 percent in December, while WPI is pegged at 1.5 percent - up from 1.41 percent in the previous month.

Malaysia will provide December data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to add 10.2 percent on year after rising 11.2 percent in November. Exports are called higher by 9.6 percent after gaining 7.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 9.2 billion ringgit, up from 9.03 billion ringgit a month earlier.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1,50 percent.

