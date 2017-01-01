Eversource Energy Issues Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) projected 2017 earnings of between $3.05 per share and $3.20 per share and long-term earnings per share growth through 2020 of between 5 percent and 7 percent, using 2016 earnings of $2.96 per share as the base.



In the fourth quarter of 2016, Eversource Energy earned $229.2 million, or $0.72 per share, compared with earnings of $181.8 million, or $0.57 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.

