Sun Communities Issues Q1 & FY17 Earnings Guidance

8:11a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) announced the company estimates 2017 FFO per share to be in the range of $4.16 to $4.24 and first-quarter FFO to be in the range of $1.06 to $1.08 per share.



Gary Shiffman, CEO, said: "As we proceed through 2017, we are keenly focused on continuing to deliver exceptional results to our shareholders. Along with continuing to drive NOI growth from our core portfolio, we anticipate the most meaningful opportunities will come from value-add assets that we can reposition to deliver superior returns over the long term."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

