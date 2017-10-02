Feb 12, 10:18 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Activision Blizzard US00507V1098

Activision Blizzard Holding On To Strong Gain After Early Rally

02/10/17

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Video game publisher Activision Blizzard (ATVI) continues to see significant strength after gapping open sharply higher. Shares of Activision Blizzard are currently up by 17.4 percent after reaching a record intraday high.

Advertisement

The jump by Activision Blizzard comes after the company reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that came in above analyst estimates.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Is this site working for you?