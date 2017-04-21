Swiss Re FY Profit Down; Proposes New Share Buy-back

1:33a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurer Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) reported that its net income for fiscal year 2016 declined to $3.6 billion from $4.6 billion in 2015. Earnings per share were $10.72 compared with $13.44 in the year before.

P&C Re net income for 2016 was $2.1 billion compared to $3.0 billion in 2015. The result reflected solid underwriting results despite challenging market conditions, a higher large loss burden compared to last year, and a lower contribution from positive prior-year development.

L&H Re net income declined to $807 million in 2016 from $968 million in 2015, mainly due to lower performance in the UK life and health portfolio. Also, the prior-year result benefited from more favourable valuation adjustments.



Advertisement

Annual premiums earned and fee income for the Group rose 10.0% to $33.2 billion from $30.2 billion last year. At constant exchange rates, premiums and fees increased by 12.1%, reflecting growth in selected markets and lines of business, often through large and tailored transactions.

Swiss Re's Board of Directors will propose a 5.4% increase in the regular dividend for 2016 to 4.85 Swiss francs per share, up from 4.60 francs for 2015. The dividend will be paid after shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2017.

Swiss Re plans to continue to return capital to shareholders, and the Board of Directors proposes to seek authorisation for a new share buy-back programme of up to 1.0 billion francs purchase value to be executed before the 2018 AGM.

The Board of Directors proposes to elect Jay Ralph and Joerg Reinhardt as new, non-executive and independent members at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 21 April 2017.

Jay Ralph was most recently a member of the Board of Management of Allianz SE and Chairman at Allianz Asset Management.

Joerg Reinhardt has been the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Novartis since 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Novartis Foundation.

After 25 years with Swiss Re, Matthias Weber has decided to step down from his current role as Group Chief Underwriting Officer, effective 30 June 2017, to begin a new chapter in his life.

Matthias Weber has been with Swiss Re since 1992, working across a diverse number of roles and markets. At every stage, he has created value for the organisation and promoted its highest values, most significantly since April 2012, when he accepted his current position. He will be succeeded by Edouard Schmid, currently Head Property & Specialty Reinsurance, who has been with Swiss Re since 1991.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



