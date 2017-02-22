WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

5:42a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 22-February-17

Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,177,525.89 10.1973

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,767,211.55 14.3836

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 276,306.61 17.2692

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,954,186.40 15.9267

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 22/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 400000 USD 4,199,345.26 10.4984

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1450000 USD 15,222,848.34 10.4985



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,428,307.47 12.6304

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 281,608.09 13.4099

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,112,715.56 15.5407

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,209,106.63 15.6674

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,533,153.55 10.9503

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 68,618,451.48 16.3377

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,239,423.85 17.7061

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 42,441,116.39 16.6436

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 288,271.42 13.7272

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 22/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 284,063.20 13.5268

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,202,972.65 14.4936

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,276,200.61 17.725

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,206,652.47 15.65

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 19,203,547.79 10.1606

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,230,643.33 17.5781

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 280,402.57 17.5252

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,390,607.89 17.5624

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 22/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,519,075.21 13.0662

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,376,907.09 17.8487

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,591,003.49 15.2525

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 300010 GBP 3,102,065.54 10.3399

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,358,574.80 17.8026

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 97,626,214.68 15.1358

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,899,286.29 5.5704

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 54,755,554.41 18.7198

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,032,680.43 15.8874

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 913,195.48 14.0492

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 280,417.58 17.5261

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 290,243.73 18.1402

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,535,520.24 18.1309

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,974,133.97 19.7518

