Latvia Current Account Surplus Rises In December

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's current account surplus increased at the end of the year, data from the Latvian Central Bank showed Friday.

The current account surplus climbed to EUR 99.14 million in December from EUR 62.42 million in November.



In the corresponding month last year, it showed a deficit of EUR 34.66 million.

However, the deficit on goods trade widened to EUR 188.6 million in December from EUR 121.76 million in the prior month. Meanwhile, the services trade surplus grew to EUR 204.1 million from EUR 156.6 million.

The capital account surplus rose to EUR 33.8 million from EUR 8.4 million a month ago. The financial account surplus fell slightly from EUR 35.3 million to EUR 24.0 million.

