Portugal Inflation Accelerates In January On Fuel Prices

7:09a.m.

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal inflation accelerated in January mainly due to higher fuel prices, while core inflation held steady, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year following 0.9 percent increase in December. Core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food, was 0.5 percent, unchanged from the previous month.



The energy component of the CPI rose 7.4 percent annually versus 4 percent in December.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI declined 0.6 percent in January, after remaining unchanged in December.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.3 percent annually after a 0.9 percent increase in December. Compared to the previous month, the HICP declined 0.7 percent.

