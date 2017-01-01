CBRE Group, Inc. Profit Advances 16% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.

The company said its bottom line totaled $314.75 million, or $0.93 per share. This was up from $271.50 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $3.82 billion. This was up from $3.70 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $314.75 Mln. vs. $271.50 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $3.82 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 - $2.45

