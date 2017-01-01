Fluor Expects Q4 Results To Include Adverse Tax Effects; Affirms FY17 Outlook

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) said it expects fourth-quarter results, scheduled to be released on February 17, to include non-cash adverse tax effects of $45 million, or $0.32 per share, as a result of the inability to deduct or otherwise benefit certain foreign losses.

The primary reason for these adverse effects is new IRS regulations issued on December 7, 2016, which will limit the deductibility of foreign currency translation losses in certain foreign subsidiaries.



Including the adverse tax effects, the company expects to report fourth quarter net profit from continuing operations of $70 million, or $0.50 per share.

Excluding the adverse tax effects, the company expects to report a net profit from continuing operations of $115 million, or $0.82 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2017, Fluor affirmed its outlook for earnings at the previously announced range of $2.75 to $3.25 per diluted share.

