Trump Bashes "Disgraceful Decision" Upholding Suspension Of Travel Ban

02/10/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a federal appeals court upheld an injunction against his executive order on immigration, President Donald Trump lashed out at the "disgraceful decision" on Twitter.

"See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!" Trump tweeted following the ruling, suggesting that he intends to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump also cited a legal blog that noted the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals did not mention the statue the administration believes provides authority for the order.

"LAWFARE: 'Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute.' A disgraceful decision!" the president tweeted.



However, Lawfare editor in chief Benjamin Wittes, the author of the blog, noted that he agreed with the court's decision.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled unanimously Thursday to uphold an injunction of the order, which includes a controversial ban on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

"We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury," the judges wrote.

The judges seemed to take particular issue with the administration's claim that the president's decisions about immigration policy are unreviewable.

"There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy," the judges wrote.

They added, "The Supreme Court has repeatedly and explicitly rejected the notion that the political branches have unreviewable authority over immigration or are not subject to the Constitution when policymaking in that context."

Meanwhile, the judges did not offer an opinion on claims that the order is discriminatory against Muslims, citing the sensitive interests involved and the pace of the current emergency proceedings.

Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, praised the ruling, noting that the Ninth Circuit has joined numerous other courts in ruling that Trump's order is likely unconstitutional.

"If the President were serious about bringing our country together and keeping us safe, he would rescind this arbitrary and discriminatory order and recall what makes our country great," Leahy said.

"Congress should now fulfill its own constitutional duty to check this President, who has shown an affinity for despots and hostility toward the rule of law," he added. "The law and the Constitution protect us all - no one is above the law and that includes the President."

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

