Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc : Transaction in Own Shares

02/10/17

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC

10 February 2017

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announces today that the company purchased 17,647 Ordinary shares at a price of 73.18 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 67,994,383 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.



For further information please contact:

Stuart Brookes

Company Secretary

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc

01253 754740

