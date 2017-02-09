DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Amadeus FiRe AG (english)

02/10/17

Amadeus FiRe AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.02.2017 / 17:36 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Amadeus FiRe AG Darmstädter Landstr. 116 60598 Frankfurt Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office: BNP Paribas Investment Partners Paris France S.A.

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners Belgium S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

09 Feb 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 4.99 % 0 % 4.99 % 5198237 ing situat- ion Previo- 5.003 % % % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005093108 259295 % 4.99 % Total 259295 4.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% or (if at least held 5% held 5% or more) or more) more) BNP Paribas % % % Investment Partners S.A. BNP Paribas % % % Asset Management S.A.S. BNP Paribas % % % Investment Partners S.A. BNP Paribas 4.52 % % % Investment Partners UK Ltd. BNP Paribas % % % Investment Partners S.A. BNP Paribas 4.52 % % % Investment Partners Belgium S.A.

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Amadeus FiRe AG Darmstädter Landstr. 116 60598 Frankfurt Germany Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

543819 10.02.2017

