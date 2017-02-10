Octopus Titan VCT plc : Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

02/10/17

Octopus Titan VCT plc ("Company")

10 February 2017

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 6 February 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 250,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 93.6p per share.



Octopus Titan VCT plc also announces that on 10 February 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 320,141 Ordinary shares at a price of 93.6p per share.

Following these transactions, the issued share capital of the Company is now 389,680,434 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Nicola Board, Company Secretary Tel: 020 7776 8663

