02/10/17
Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.02.2017 / 18:00
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 Jan 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
54845648
Language: English Company: Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany Internet: www.drillisch.de
