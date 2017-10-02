European Markets Extended Their Winning Streak To Four

02/10/17

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session with modest gains, extending their gains from the previous three sessions. Earnings remained in focus at the end of the trading week, but sentiment also received a boost from positive data out of both the U.K. and China. The Chinese data sparked a jump in shares of European mining stocks.

Investors were also encouraged by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who vowed to announce 'phenomenal' tax reform plan in next few weeks. "That's coming along very well. We're way ahead of schedule, I believe," Trump told airline executives on Thursday. "We're going to announce something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax."

The European Central Bank cannot cut interest rates to an unlimited extent and its communication has to be adjusted without delay to drop the guidance on lowering rates further to protect the bank's credibility, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said Friday.

"We are aware that we cannot lower our interest rates to an unlimited extent," Mersch said in a speech.

"As from a certain level, it becomes more attractive to keep cash - despite the associated costs - than to pay negative interest rates."

Even if this point has not yet been reached, further rate cuts into negative territory may have non-linear effects, he added.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.13 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.21 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.08 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.21 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.04 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.40 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.22 percent.



In Frankfurt, global airport management company Fraport gained 0.74 percent after reporting a rise in passenger traffic in January.

Commerzbank dropped 2.32 percent after it was downgraded to "Strong Sell" from "Hold" at S&P Equity Research.

In Paris, Renault gained 1.23 percent. The automaker reported record annual revenues on the back of new product launches and the success of low-cost models.

French luxury goods company Kering jumped 2.63 percent on reporting a 17 percent rise in 2016 net profit, driven by strong sales at two of its flagship brands.

Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal lost 2.24 percent. The company said it is considering selling The Body Shop retail chain, which it acquired in 2006.

In London, mining giant Rio Tinto climbed 5.63 percent after announcing a board shake-up.

Food delivery giant Just Eat sank 6.49 percent after its CEO decided to step down from the role at the end of the fourth quarter due to "urgent family matters."

Reckitt Benckiser Group declined 2.96 percent after it agreed to buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson for $16.6bn.

ArcelorMittal surged 9.34 percent in Amsterdam after the steel and mining company reported a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to last year's hefty loss, in the absence of prior year's charges.

France's industrial production declined more than expected in December after recovering a month ago, the statistical office Insee reported Friday. Industrial production dropped 0.9 percent month-on-month, in contrast to November's 2.4 percent increase. This was the biggest fall in three months and larger than the expected drop of 0.7 percent.

U.K. industrial production growth exceeded economists' expectations at the end of 2016, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Industrial output climbed 1.1 percent month-on-month in December, much faster than the expected 0.2 percent increase.

U.K. total trade deficit narrowed in December after massively widening in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

The total trade deficit decreased to GBP 3.304 billion from GBP 3.559 billion in November. The statistical office attributed the narrowing mainly to an increase in exports of goods to non-EU countries of GBP 1.1 billion.

Both exports and imports were at record highs. Exports totaled GBP 48.822 billion and imports were GBP 52.126 billion.

China's exports recovered at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of the year ahead of the protectionist policies that U.S. President Donald Trump could take, deterring shipments of most Asian economies.

Exports climbed 7.9 percent year-on-year in January, reversing December's 6.2 percent fall, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed Friday. Shipments were expected to climb 3.2 percent.

At the same time, annual growth in imports accelerated sharply to 16.7 percent from 3.1 percent and also exceeded the expected expansion of 10 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus increased to $51.35 billion from $40.71 billion a month ago. The surplus was expected to rise to $48.5 billion.

Reflecting another substantial increase in prices for fuel imports, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing that U.S. import prices rose by more than expected in the month of January.

The report said import prices increased by 0.4 percent in January after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in December.

Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said export prices inched up by 0.1 percent in January after rising by 0.4 percent in December. The uptick in export prices matched economist estimates.

After showing U.S. consumer sentiment at a thirteen-year high in the previous month, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing that consumer sentiment has pulled back by more than expected in February.

The preliminary report showed that the consumer sentiment index dropped to 95.7 in February from the final January reading of 98.5. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 97.9.

