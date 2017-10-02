Senate Schedules Votes On Three Trump Cabinet Nominees

02/10/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While Democrats have delayed votes on several of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, the Senate is scheduled to hold confirmation votes for three top officials in the administration in quick succession next week.

Senators reached an agreement to hold a vote on the nomination of former Goldman Sachs (GS) executive Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary on Monday, avoiding a rare Saturday morning vote.



The vote on Mnuchin's nomination will be quickly followed by a vote on Dr. David Shulkin's nomination as Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

The nomination of Shulkin, who currently serves as the VA's Under Secretary for Health, has not faced opposition from Democrats.

Subsequently, the Senate will vote Tuesday on the nomination of former wrestling executive Linda McMahon as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

McMahon's nomination received bipartisan support in the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, and the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is expected to be easily confirmed.

The agreement on the confirmation votes comes after Democrats delayed votes on some of Trump's other nominees, such as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Despite the breakthrough, Democrats may look to hold up votes on other more controversial nominees, including Scott Pruitt as EPA Administrator and Wilbur Ross as Commerce Secretary.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

