Gold Holds Weekly Gain Of 1.2% Percent

02/10/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday, preserving most of their weekly gains by rebounding from early losses.



April gold fell 90 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,235.90 an ounce after trading as low as. For the week, prices tacked on roughly 1.2%. Prices reached their highest since November on Wednesday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

