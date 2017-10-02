Tarullo Resigns From Federal Reserve

02/10/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Daniel K. Tarullo submitted his resignation Friday as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, effective on or around April 5, 2017.



"Dan led the Fed's work to craft a new framework for ensuring the safety and soundness of our financial system following the financial crisis and made invaluable contributions across the entire range of the Fed's responsibilities," Chair Janet L. Yellen said. "My colleagues and I will truly miss his deep expertise, impeccable judgment, wise insight, and strategic counsel."

Tarullo, 64, was appointed to the Board by President Obama for an unexpired term ending January 31, 2022. During his time on the Board, he served as Chairman of the Board's Committee on Supervision and Regulation.

His resignation will give President Donald Trump, a critic of the Fed, a chance to name his own person to the Board.

