Dollar Holding Onto Early Gains As Weekend Approaches

02/10/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar logged some early gains against its major rivals Friday. The U.S. currency has backed off its morning highs as the day has progressed, but remains positive. After a light week on the economic front, investors were presented with a pair of U.S. economic reports this morning.

Reflecting another substantial increase in prices for fuel imports, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing that U.S. import prices rose by more than expected in the month of January.

The report said import prices increased by 0.4 percent in January after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in December.

Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said export prices inched up by 0.1 percent in January after rising by 0.4 percent in December. The uptick in export prices matched economist estimates.



After showing U.S. consumer sentiment at a thirteen-year high in the previous month, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing that consumer sentiment has pulled back by more than expected in February.

The preliminary report showed that the consumer sentiment index dropped to 95.7 in February from the final January reading of 98.5. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 97.9.

The dollar climbed to a 3-week high of $1.0607 against the Euro Friday morning, but has since eased back to around $1.0630.

France's industrial production declined more than expected in December after recovering a month ago, the statistical office Insee reported Friday. Industrial production dropped 0.9 percent month-on-month, in contrast to November's 2.4 percent increase. This was the biggest fall in three months and larger than the expected drop of 0.7 percent.

The buck rose to an early high of $1.2440 against the pound sterling Friday, but has since pulled back to around $1.2475.

U.K. industrial production growth exceeded economists' expectations at the end of 2016, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Industrial output climbed 1.1 percent month-on-month in December, much faster than the expected 0.2 percent increase.

U.K. total trade deficit narrowed in December after massively widening in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

The total trade deficit decreased to GBP 3.304 billion from GBP 3.559 billion in November. The statistical office attributed the narrowing mainly to an increase in exports of goods to non-EU countries of GBP 1.1 billion.

Both exports and imports were at record highs. Exports totaled GBP 48.822 billion and imports were GBP 52.126 billion.

The greenback broke out to a week and a half high of Y113.848 against the Japanese Yen Friday morning, but has since retreated to around Y113.500.

Producer prices in Japan climbed 0.6 percent on month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday. That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in December.

Japan's tertiary activity index declined at a faster-than-expected rate in December, after rising in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.

The tertiary activity index dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 0.3 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent decrease for the month.

