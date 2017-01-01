Australian Dollar Rises As China Inflation Improves

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday after data showed that consumer prices in China rose more than expected in January.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the consumer prices in China were up 2.5 percent on year in January. That exceeded forecasts for 2.4 percent and was up from 2.1 percent in December.

On a monthly basis, inflation was up 1.0 percent after gaining 0.2 percent a month earlier.

The bureau also said that producer prices climbed an annual 6.9 percent, topping expectations for 6.6 percent, and up sharply from 5.5 percent in the previous month.

The currency started rising earlier after data showed that business confidence in Australia gained momentum in January.



Data from National Australia Bank showed that business confidence in Australia gained momentum in January, with an index score of +10. That's up from +6 in December, and it marks the highest reading in almost three years.

Business conditions also spiked in January with a reading of +16, up from +10 and touching an almost 10-year high.

Monday, the Australian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Australian dollar rose against the yen, the euro, and the NZ dollar, it fell against the Canadian dollar. Meanwhile, the aussie held steady against the U.S. dollar.

In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-year high of 1.3811 against the euro and nearly a 3-1/2-month high of 1.0693 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3863 and 1.0646, respectively. If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the euro and 1.07 against the kiwi.

The aussie advanced to a 4-day high of 0.7679 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7640. The aussie may test resistance near the 0.78 region.

Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 87.26 and 1.0027 from an early 4-day low of 86.80 and an 8-day low of 0.9975, respectively. The aussie is likely to find resistance near 88.00 against the yen and 1.01 against the loonie.

Looking ahead, the German preliminary GDP data for the fourth quarter and the consumer inflation data for January are due to be released in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET.

Swiss consumer and producer prices reports for January, U.K. consumer price, producer price, retail price indexes for January and house price index for December and Eurozone industrial production for December, preliminary GDP for the fourth quarter and German ZEW economic sentiment index for February are slated for release later in the day.

In the New York session, U.S. PPI for January and U.S. NFIB small business index for January are set to be published.

At 8:30 am ET, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker is expected to speak before the 2017 Economic Forecast forum hosted by the Lyons Companies and the Lerner College Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship, in Newark, U.S.

At 10:00 am ET, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report before the Senate Banking Committee, in Washington DC.

At 1:00 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is expected to speak at the Greater Houston Port Bureau luncheon series, in Houston, U.S.

At 1:15 pm ET, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart is scheduled to speak on "Crisis, Recession and Recovery" before the Huntsville Rotary Club of Atlanta, in Huntsville, U.S.

