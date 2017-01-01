HeidelbergCement Q4 OIBD Climbs On Higher Revenues, Volume

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY.PK) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter operating income before depreciation or OIBD increased 18% to 818 million euros from last year's 696 million euros. OIBD margin was 19.3 percent, down from 20.5 percent last year.

Operating income grew 2 percent to 507 million euros.



Group revenue climbed 25% to 4.2 billion from previous year's 3.4 billion euros.

Cement sales volumes climbed 50 percent to 31 million tonnes, aggregates volumes grew 16 percent to 73 million tonnes, and ready-mixed concrete volume climbed 27 percent to 12 million cubic metres.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects overall positive macroeconomic development, with accelerated upward trend in the USA and higher infrastructure spending in oil-exporting countries.

