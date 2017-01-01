Estonia Q4 Jobless Rate Declines

2:01a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended December, after rising in the previous quarter, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.

The jobless rate dropped to 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 7.5 percent in the third quarter. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.4 percent.



Advertisement

The number of unemployed people decreased to 45,100 in the December quarter from 52,900 in the September quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 43,900.

The employment rate came in at 65.0 percent in the fourth quarter, down from 66.5 percent in the preceding quarter.

The unemployment rate for the whole year 2016 was 6.8 percent versus 6.2 percent in 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



