Whole Foods Recalls Squash Noodles For Listeria Check

02/17/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Austin, Texas-based Veggie Noodle Co. is recalling a limited quantity of Butternut Spirals noodles due to possible listeria contamination.

The noodle product was sold at Whole Foods Markets and other retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.



The potential contamination of the Butternut Spirals was found as a result of routine product testing, according to the recall notice from the Food and Drug Administration.

No illness has been reported due to the consumption of the noodles.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

