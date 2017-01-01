Loonie Falls Ahead Of Canada Manufacturing Sales Data

8:41a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada manufacturing sales data for December at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. The manufacturing shipment is expected to decline to 1.4 percent month-over-month, from 1.5 percent in November.



The loonie fell against its major counterparts ahead of the data.

The loonie was worth 1.3088 against the greenback, 1.3809 against the euro, 87.48 against the yen and 1.0035 against the aussie as of 8:23 am ET.

