U.S.Dollar Rises Ahead Of CPI, Retail Sales Data

8:44a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8.30 am ET Wednesday, U.S Consumer Price Index for January, Retail sales data for January and Empire State Manufacturing data for February are due. Consumer price is expected to remain at 0.3 percent month-over-month. Retail sales is expected to fall to 0.1 percent in January, from 0.6 percent in December.



Ahead of these data, the U.S.dollar rose against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0552 against the euro, 1.2418 against the pound, 1.0091 against the franc and 114.50 against the yen as of 8:28 am ET.

