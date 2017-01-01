U.S. Consumer Prices Climb More Than Expected In January

8:50a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to rise by another 0.3 percent.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, rose by 0.3 percent in January after edging up by 0.2 percent in the previous month. Core prices had been expected to show another 0.2 percent uptick.

