New American Girl Is A Boy

9:20a.m.

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - American Girl is introducing its first-ever 18-inch boy doll as part of the toy maker's line up of a new series of contemporary characters. The boy doll will be up for sale starting Thursday, February 16.

The boy doll, Logan Everett, is a drummer for Tenney Grant, a singer-songwriter and a rising star in the Nashville music scene.

Tenney Grant features long, curly blond hair and warm brown eyes, an exclusive outfit that reflects her artistic side, and a book chronicling her story. Logan has short brown hair, gray eyes, an original outfit and his very own rhythmic drum set.



Advertisement

The Tenney collection also comes with several music-inspired outfits and accessories, including a miniature version of an authentic Taylor GS Mini guitar that can be strummed and plays three songs, and a two-sided stage and dressing room that features more than 40 pieces, like an amp, microphone, and working spotlights.

The Tenney collection will be available on February 16, 2017, through American Girl's catalogue, the company's website and at all American Girl retail locations nationwide.

It will also be available at American Girl specialty boutiques at select Indigo and Chapters in Canada, and El Palacio de Hierro locations in Mexico City in March.

The Tenney book series is published by Scholastic and written by award-winning author Kellen Hertz.

The new 2017 American Girl characters, including historical and contemporary figures, will have unique outfits and accessories. They will also have different content forms that tell their stories - from books to live-action specials to other digital platforms like online videos, web series, and apps.

American Girl will introduce two new dolls later in 2017. A contemporary doll named Z Yang, a Korean-American filmmaker, will be available this spring. Nanea, a historical doll who lives in Hawaii during World War II, will be released this fall.

American Girl has already introduced "2017 Girl of the Year" Gabriela McBride, an African-American girl who after struggling with stuttering, overcomes it by embracing poetry as her art form of choice.

According to American Girl, its new collection gives voice to a diverse range of personalities and backgrounds and new ways for girls to connect with smart, compelling, and aspirational characters that they can relate to and love.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



