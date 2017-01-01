Trump Signs Bill Killing SEC Rule On Disclosure Of Payments To Foreign Govts.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a legislation (House Joint Resolution 41) eliminating the regulation that required oil and mining companies to disclose their payments to foreign governments.

House Joint Resolution 41 eliminates a costly regulation that threatened to put domestic extraction companies and their employees at an unfair disadvantage, the White House said.



Disapproving the Securities and Exchange Commission's rule on disclosure of payments by resource extraction issuers blocks a misguided regulation from burdening American extraction companies, President Trump said in remarks at signing of the Resolution.

This legislation is estimated to save American businesses as much as $600 million annually in regulatory compliance costs and spare them 200,000 hours of paperwork.

The regulation created an unfair advantage for foreign-owned extraction companies.

