Asian Markets Mostly Lower

10:21p.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday despite the modest gains on Wall Street Friday, as lower commodity prices weighed on resources stocks.

Investors also preferred to stay on the sidelines as they await more details on U.S. President Donald trump's fiscal stimulus plans. Trump is set to make his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

The Australian market is modestly lower, falling for the sixth session in the last seven, as lower commodity prices again weighed on resources stocks. Investors also digested local corporate earnings results as the earnings reporting season winds down.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 11.50 points or 0.20 percent to 5,727.50, off a low of 5,711.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 10.30 points or 0.18 percent to 5,776.60.

In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are losing almost 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is declining almost 2 percent after iron ore prices slipped on Friday.

The big four banks are also mostly lower. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are down in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.8 percent, while National Australia Bank is up 0.2 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak on lower crude oil prices. Oil Search is losing 3 percent, Santos is down more than 3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by more than 1 percent.



Advertisement

Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 2 percent.

Slater and Gordon reported a loss that narrowed from last year, while revenues fell 34 percent. The troubled law firm also reported a negative cash flow of A$11.4 million and revealed that its debt exceeded its total assets by A$126 million. The company's shares are falling almost 19 percent.

Amaysim Australia reported a surge in first-half profit as revenues rose 17 percent and the company added 59,000 mobile customers. Shares of the mobile provider are declining 0.5 percent.

Shares of QBE Insurance Group are rising more than 5 percent after the company reported a 22 percent increase in full-year profit and said it will buy back A$1 billion of shares over the next three years.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that company operating profits in Australia soared 20.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That easily beat forecasts for an increase of 8.0 percent following the 1.0 percent gain in the previous three months.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is sharply lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7676, down from US$0.7716 on Friday.

The Japanese market is notably lower despite the positive cues from Wall Street as a stronger yen hurt exporters' stocks.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 263.77 points or 1.37 percent to 19,019.77, off a low of 18,955.55 earlier.

Among the other major exporters, Toshiba is losing more than 4 percent, Panasonic is down more than 3 percent, Sony is losing more than 1 percent and Canon is lower than 0.4 percent.

SoftBank is close to finalizing an investment worth more than $3 billion in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork, CNBC reported. However, SoftBank's shares are losing more than 2 percent.

Automaker Toyota is losing more than 1 percent and Honda is declining 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by more than 2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 3 percent and JX Holdings is down 1 percent as crude oil prices were lower.

Takata shares are rising 0.6 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the airbag maker will set up a compensation fund for victims of faulty air bags.

Among the other major gainers, DeNA Co is rising almost 3 percent and Toto Ltd. is rising almost 2 percent.

On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is losing more than 5 percent, while Sony Financial Holdings and Dai-ichi Life Holdings are down more than 4 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the 112 yen-range on Monday. Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia are lower, while New Zealand, Hong Kong and Malaysia are modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher Friday after recovering late in the session amid optimism over lower taxes and reduced regulations under President Donald Trump.

The Dow crept up 11.44 points or 0.1 percent to 20,821.76, the Nasdaq rose 9.80 points or 0.2 percent to 5,845.31 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.53 points or 0.2 percent to 2,367.34.

The major European markets moved lower on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.2 percent.

Crude oil futures eased from 2017 highs on Friday, holding losses after data showed U.S. oil rig count jumped for the 15th week in 16. WTI April oil futures ended 46 cents lower at $53.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



