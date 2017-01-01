PG&E Corp. Bottom Line Rises 416% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $692 million, or $1.36 per share. This was up from $134 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $692 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 416.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.36 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 403.7%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.48 - $3.77

