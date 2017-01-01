'Low-life Leakers' Will Be Caught, Media Must Apologize: Trump

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump continued his rhetorical tirade against those who leaked information regarding the circumstances that led to the resignation of National Security Advisor Lt. General Michael Flynn, and the media that published it.

In a series of tweets Thursday, the President demanded apology from the New York Times and other media outlets for publishing disclosures.

Trump was apparently annoyed by media reports on Flynn's conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. while he was still a private citizen. The conversations reportedly involved sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration, although Flynn has denied that sanctions were discussed.



"Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years," he said on Twitter Thursday.

The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers, Trump said, and warned that they will be caught.

"Fake news media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats - but they are fading fast," according to the business tycoon-turned politician.

Trump alleged that it was the Democrats who made up a story on his administration's Russian connection. "The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story".

This is the second successive day that Trump has lashed out at a so-called information leak from the intelligence community to some US media about Flynn news.

Wednesday, the President had named CNN and MSNBC as the media outlets publishing "fake news," and warned the NSA and FBI not to interfere in US politics as it will create a "Very serious situation for USA."

In a separate twitter message Thursday, Trump noted the stock market hitting new high with longest winning streak in decades. "Great level of confidence and optimism - even before tax plan rollout," he added.

