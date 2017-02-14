Holding(s) in Company

10:49a.m.

+-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying| | |issuer |Harbourvest Global Private Equity | |of existing shares to which voting rights | Limited | |are | | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments | | |which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to | | |which voting rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other (please specify): | | | | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject | | |to the |Lazard Asset Management LLC | |notification obligation: (iii) | |

| |J.P.Morgan Chase - SWIFT | | |Mellon Trust | |4. Full name of shareholder(s) |Northern Trust Co | | (if different from 3.):(iv) |State Street Bank - Custodian - ETC | | |State Street Bank - Master Tr - ETC | | |State Street Bank - Custody Master Trust |

|5. Date of the transaction and date| | |on |14 February 2017 | |which the threshold is crossed or | | |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: |15 February 2017 |

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed| | |or |Increase from 4% to 5% | |reached: (vi, vii) | |

+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------++------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------++------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------++------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------++------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------++-----------------------------------+------------------------------+-----------++-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------++-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------++-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------++-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------++-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +-------------+-------------------+--------------------------------------------+



|Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | |

|using |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |the ISIN CODE|of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x) | | |Shares |Voting +----------+------+----------+------+--------+ | | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | |

| | N/A |3,982,187 | N/A | N/A |4,688,338 | N/A | 5.871% | |GG00BDSTPW61 | | | | | | | |

|if possible +--------+----------+----------+-----------------+---------------++-------------+--------+----------+----------+------+----------+------+--------++-------------+--------+----------+----------+------+----------+------+--------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+-----------+------------------+------------------+-------------+



|Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date (xiii)|Conversion Period |rights that may be|rights | |instrument | |(xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | |

| N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A | N/A |

+--------------+-----------+------------------+------------------+-------------++--------------+-----------+------------------+------------------+-------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-----------+---------+----------+----------+-------------------+--------------+



|Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta | |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A +-------+------+ | | | | | |N/A |N/A |

+-----------+---------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+------++-----------+---------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+



|Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights |

|4,688,338 |5.871% |

+----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------++----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+

+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or | |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this | |issuer. | | | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+-------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | N/A |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | N/A | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold| N/A | |voting rights: | |

+-------------------------------------------------+-------------------------++-------------------------------------------------+-------------------------++-------------------------------------------------+-------------------------+

+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



| | | |13. Additional information: |N/A |

|14. Contact name: |JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited |

|15. Contact telephone number:|+44 1481 702400 |

+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited via GlobeNewswire

BR30MJ8R36

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



