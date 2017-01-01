US, Russia Agree To Improve Military Communications To Mitigate Risks

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with his Russian counterpart, Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov, in Azerbaijan capital Baku Thursday.

Dunford and Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the first deputy defense minister, discussed the current state of the military relationship between the United States and Russia.



This was the first face-to-face meeting between the two men, DoD News reported.

The military leaders also exchanged their views on the state of the international security situation in Europe, the Middle East, and other key regions.

The U.S. and Russian militaries have undertaken efforts to improve operational safety of military activities in order to decrease the prospects for crisis and avoid the risk of unintended incidents.

The leaders further agreed to enhance communications on such stabilizing measures.

