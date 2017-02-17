Boost Issuer PLC : Miscellaneous

BOOST ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

BOOST SHORTDAX® 3X DAILY ETP SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS Boost Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer") wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the Boost ShortDAX® 3x Daily ETP Securities (the "Affected Securities", with ISIN IE00B8GKPP93) from EUR 2.00 to EUR 0.20, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 5 January 2017, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 17 February 2017 at the offices of Capita International Financial Services (Ireland) Limited in 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, Ireland.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 20 February 2017.

