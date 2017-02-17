Ryan: GOP To Unveil Obamacare Repeal, Replace Bill After Recess

02/17/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Looking to follow through on a key campaign promise, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Republicans plan to introduce legislation to repeal and replace the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare following next week's recess.

Ryan told reporters at his weekly press conference on Thursday that the bill will be unveiled after the President's Day work period. Lawmakers are expected to return to work on February 27th.

"After the House returns following President's Day, we intend to introduce legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare," Ryan said.



"It has become increasingly clear that this law is collapsing. People's premiums are getting higher and higher," he added. "Their deductibles are soaring. And their choices are dwindling to the point that so many families have no choice left at all."

Ryan pointed to health insurer Humana's (HUM) recent decision to pull out of the Obamacare exchanges as proof of the law's failure.

The speaker did not provide specifics on the GOP's plan to replace Obamacare but claimed it would be a true patient-centered system.

"That means more choices and lower costs. It means real protections and peace of mind. And it means returning your care to your control," Ryan said. "Patients and doctors should be making the big decisions-not government bureaucrats."

"Step by step, this is what our plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will do," he added. "We look forward to making progress in the coming weeks and keeping our promise to the American people."

Senate approval of a replacement plan would require support from Democrats, who Ryan said preferred a path toward socialized healthcare.

