Announcement relating to the final settlement of the second tranche of shares bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's share buyback programme

17.02.2017 / 18:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, UK, February 17, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on November 2, 2016, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Merrill Lynch International:

Date of Number of Average price Total number Total number purchase ordinary per share (EUR) of ordinary of ordinary shares in the final shares shares purchased by settlement* purchased by purchased by the Company in the Company the Company the final in the second under the settlement tranche of buyback the buyback programme programme February 17, 385,417 44.7984 1,451,048 2,783,206 2017



The second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on November 2, 2016 has, as planned, been concluded.

Under the second tranche of the share buyback programme, a cumulative total of 1,451,048 ordinary shares have been bought back, corresponding to 1.9% of the Company's ordinary share capital, at an average price of EUR38.7651 per share (being the average of the daily volume weighted average price during the period of the second tranche, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of EUR56,250,060.

The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2016 to purchase, in aggregate, up to 7,786,595 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 10% of the Company's ordinary share capital as at March 30, 2016). The total number of shares purchased by the Company under the first and second tranches of the buyback programme is 2,783,206, at an average price of EUR33.6842 and at an aggregate total cost of EUR93,750,060. The Company therefore still has authority to purchase, in aggregate, a further 5,003,389 ordinary shares. There can be no certainty that any further ordinary shares will be acquired by the Company following the conclusion of the second tranche of its buyback programme. The Company will consider further repurchases of ordinary shares during the next open period. The Company will announce the purchase of any further tranche of ordinary shares if and when it determines to make any such further purchase.

Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available on the Company's website at:

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/ share-buybacks

* Average of the daily volume weighted average price during the final settlement period.

Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2017 Dialog Semiconductor All Rights Reserved

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor Jose Cano Head of Investor Relations T: +44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London Matt Dixon T: +44 (0)2037 271 137 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt Anja Meusel T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120 Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor provides highly integrated standard (ASSP) and custom (ASIC) mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimized for smartphone, computing, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting (SSL) and smart home applications. Dialog brings decades of experience to the rapid development of ICs while providing flexible and dynamic support, world-class innovation and the assurance of dealing with an established business partner. With world-class manufacturing partners, Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in.

Dialog's power saving technologies including DC-DC configurable system power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer's user experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi- touch. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.2 billion in revenue and approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

17.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Phone: +49 7021 805-412 Fax: +49 7021 805-200 E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com ISIN: GB0059822006 WKN: 927200 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

545619 17.02.2017

