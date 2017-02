Campbell Soup Slumps On Weaker Than Expected Q2 Revenues

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB) have come under pressure during trading on Friday, with the soup maker slumping by 7 percent. Campbell hit a two-month intraday low earlier in the session.



The steep drop by Campbell comes after the company reported better than expected fiscal second quarter earnings but on weaker than expected revenues.

