Japan Trade Deficit Y1,086.9 Billion In January

7:29p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 1,086.9 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



Advertisement

That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 625.9 billion yen following the 640.4 billion yen deficit in December.

Exports were up 1.3 percent on year, shy of forecasts for 5.0 percent and down from 5.4 percent in the previous month.

Imports jumped an annual 8.5 percent versus expectations for 4.8 percent after contracting 2.6 percent a month earlier.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



